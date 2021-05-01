COVID-19 in Sask.: 262 new cases, 3 deaths reported; drive-thru and walk-in vaccine clinics reopen

Saskatchewan reported three new deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19 and 262 new cases of the illness on Saturday.

A person in their 40s and a person in their 60s in the Regina zone have died from the illness, along with a person in their 70s in the Saskatoon zone. Their deaths bring Saskatchewan's death total to 494 since the pandemic started.

The new cases reported Saturday were as follows:

Far northwest: 14.

Northwest: 27.

North central: 20.

Northeast: two.

Saskatoon: 49.

Central west: two.

Central east: 16.

Regina: 71.

Southwest: 15.

South central: 13

Southeast: 28.

Residence information is pending for five other cases.

As of Friday, there were 6,999 cases involving the more transmissible coronavirus variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan. That number is up from 6,794 a day earlier.

The province reported 167 people in hospital were in hospital with COVID-19 as of Saturday, including 38 receiving intensive care.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases sat at 238 on Saturday, or 19.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

J&J vaccine delayed as walk-ins, drive-thru clinics reopen

Saturday's update said more information is expected to be available next week on Saskatchewan's shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Friday, Health Canada said it is holding off on distributing the first shipment of that vaccine, after it became clear the doses that arrived on Wednesday were processed in a U.S. plant that's been mired in quality-control problems.

As of Friday, vaccination clinics are available to anyone 40 years of age and older, or anyone with "valid eligibility letters or other proof of employment required for prioritized front-line workers," the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release.

Drive-thru clinics were reopened on Saturday, after some temporarily closed due to supply issues.

Those 40 years and older and, everyone in prior eligibility groups are eligible for vaccination at walk-in clinics and drive-thru clinics throughout the province.

Hours of operation and locations are available through the province's website.

Those under 40 but who were still eligible for vaccination were asked to bring proof of employment, like a pay stub, or a professional license, to their immunization.

The province reported Saturday that an additional 7,403 doses of vaccine had been administered, bringing the number of vaccines given in Saskatchewan to 435,142.

The update noted 81 per cent of residents over the age of 60 had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 41 per cent of people over the age of 18 received their first vaccination.