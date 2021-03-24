COVID-19 in Sask.: 190 new cases, 1 death, variant reporting updated

Saskatchewan reported 190 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Wednesday.

The most recent death was a person in the 80-and-older category in the northwest zone. There have been 420 COVID-19-related deaths reported in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began.

The new cases Wednesday were reported as follows:

Far northwest, seven.

Far northeast, one.

Northwest, 10.

North central, two.

Northeast, four.

Saskatoon, 26.

Central east, five.

Regina 116.

Southwest, one.

South central, two.

Southeast, nine.

Seven new cases reported Wednesday are pending location information.

The province reported an additional death on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to 420. (Submitted by Government of Saskatchewan)

As of Tuesday there were 954 variants of concern identified through screening in Saskatchewan.

Previously, the province said these were reported as "presumptive positives," but now all screening tests are to be considered confirmed as variants of concern until identified otherwise.

There are currently 360 cases of COVID variants with confirmed lineage in Saskatchewan. The province said cases in Regina make up about 87 per cent of them.

Wednesday's update clarified that the variant cases identified through screening and the cases with confirmed lineage should not be added together to find a "total" number of variant cases, as some may appear in both groups.

There were 147 people in hospital as of Wednesday, the province said. Of them, 22 are in intensive care: eight in Saskatoon, two in the central east, 11 in Regina and one in the south central.

Saskatchewan reported 1,565 known active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The seven-day daily average of new cases sits at 173, or 14.1 new cases per 100,000.

More vaccines expected

The province said more than two-thirds of people older than 80 had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 30 per cent of residents in their 70s had received their first dose.

The province supplied a chart showing the status of priority population vaccinations in Wednesday's update. (Submitted by Government of Saskatchewan)

An additional 2,298 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered as of Wednesday's update, bringing the province over the 150,000 mark.

The province said 15,210 doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines were shipped to Regina on Tuesday while 17,550 doses of the same vaccine were shipped to Saskatoon.

There were 3,510 doses of vaccine to be shipped to Yorkton by end of day Wednesday, with an estimated arrival time by end of day Thursday.

A shipment of 24,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine were expected to arrive in the province by Thursday.

The province said that on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. CST, eligibility for vaccine bookings would expand to people aged 62 and older, from 65 years and older. Those eligible to register were encouraged to do so over the phone or online.