COVID-19 levels in wastewater remain low in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford

COVID-19 viral loads in three Saskatchewan cities continue to be near their lowest levels since January.

A University of Saskatchewan report released on Monday says samples taken from wastewater treatment plants in Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford remain just above being detectable.

"The status and trends indicate the rate of infections in all three cities remain low and fairly constant," the report says. "The values this week are among the lowest we have measured since … the Omicron wave began in January, 2022."

In the coming weeks researchers will be looking for the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which are expected to become the dominant strains.

The latest Covid-19 levels monitored in North Battleford's wastewater remain near their lowest levels since January. (U of S/Submitted)

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, says officials are bracing for a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in late summer and early fall.

By that time, Tam says, the immune-evasive variants such as BA.4 and BA.5 will become widespread and the country will be entering the respiratory virus season.

Hospitalization numbers lag behind wastewater numbers by about two weeks, Tam says, and she expects those numbers to drop as well.

U of S researchers have developed a new test for those subvariants, which will be applied to tests in next week's samples.

Researchers test the wastewater three times a week, but the report says if the loads drop below detection limits testing will only be done once a week.

Sampling will again increase in the fall as people spend more time indoors and students return to school.

COVID-19 levels in Prince Albert's wastewater continues to be low. (U of S/Submitted)

Researchers use wastewater samples to predict whether cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise or fall in the future. According to the latest wastewater samples released by the University of Regina on June 28, levels have dropped to the lowest levels since the beginning of the Omicron wave.

The levels are now considered to be moderate.