COVID-19 in Sask: No patients in ICU, 1 new case reported Sunday

The government of Saskatchewan says there are no patients left in ICU due to COVID-19.

Sunday's provincial update also included one new case, located in Saskatchewan's far north region.

Of the 778 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, 104 are currently active.

While no patients are left in ICU, there are six people in inpatient care. Three are in the north, two are in Saskatoon and one is in the south.

Sunday's update said there have been 64,800 people tested for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.