COVID-19 in Sask: 6 new cases in province's far north region

As of Saturday, there are six new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 777.

All six of the new cases are in the far north region. The province said of the 777 cases total, 103 are considered active.

Six people are in hospital due to COVID-19; five are in inpatient care and one person is in intensive care. Seven new recoveries were reported on Saturday.

Saturday's update said that on June 18, the Public Health Agency of Canada provided case surveillance guidance related to cases among provinces and territories. As a result 10 cases that were originally attributed to Saskatchewan's total are no longer counted.

"Case counts may change with the provision of additional information during the public health investigation," the provincial government's update said.

As of Saturday the province said it had conducted 64,161 COVID-19 tests.