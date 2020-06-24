COVID-19 in Sask: 4 new cases reported Wednesday

The government of Saskatchewan reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two of the new cases are in the far north region, while one is in the north and one is in the south.

Three of the cases were tested in the province while one of the positive tests comes from a Saskatchewan resident tested elsewhere.

Five people are in hospital, with four in inpatient care and one is in intensive care.

There have been 757 known cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan so far. There are 101 known active cases and 643 people have recovered.

The province said it had conducted 61,856 COVID‐19 tests to date.