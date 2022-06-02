COVID-19 hospitalizations show continued decline, 9 deaths reported Thursday

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Saskatchewan continue to decline, according to numbers provided Thursday by the province.

As of Wednesday, the last date numbers were available, there were 232 people in hospital with COVID-19, 26 fewer than last week. Six people were in intensive care, a drop from 10 reported last week.

Thursday's report showed nine newly reported COVID-19 deaths in Saskatchewan. Eight of those were from the previous reporting week, while one occurred in February.

More people are turning up in emergency rooms with COVID-like symptoms, with 30 out of every 1,000 patients in the province showing symptoms.

Last week, 17 out of every 1,000 people visiting emergency rooms in Saskatchewan were showing COVID-19 symptoms.