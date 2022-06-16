Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

COVID-19 in Sask.: 17 more deaths reported, hospitalization numbers continue to slide

There were another 17 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on Thursday; two were recorded in the most recent data collection period while 15 were reported from previous weeks.

The number of emergency department patients also declining

CBC News ·
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers are decreasing in Sasktchewan, with 165 patients in care and six patients in intensive care due to the virus, both declines from the province's previous reporting week. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 update on Thursday added 17 more deaths to the provincial total.

Two of the deaths were recorded in the most recent reporting week, while 15 of the deaths were recorded in previous weeks, according to the update. 

Hospitalizations continued their downward trend in the province. There were 165 people reported in hospital due to COVID-19  in Saskatchewan, dropping by 22 from last week's reported data. 

Six patients remained in intensive care due to COVID-19, a drop from 10 people the province reported last week.

The number of people visiting emergency departments with COVID-like symptoms declined as well, hitting 20.5 patients per 1,000 visits. The decline there continues a trend in the provincially reported data going back to the end of April. 

Five COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities and personal care homes, a majority of which were in Saskatoon, the update says. 

Hospitalizations are trending downward in Sasktchewan, with the province reporting 20.5 people per 1,000 emergency department visits reporting COVID-like symptoms and the number of hospitalized patients decreasing. (Submitted by Government of Saskatchewan)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now