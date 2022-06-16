COVID-19 in Sask.: 17 more deaths reported, hospitalization numbers continue to slide

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 update on Thursday added 17 more deaths to the provincial total.

Two of the deaths were recorded in the most recent reporting week, while 15 of the deaths were recorded in previous weeks, according to the update.

Hospitalizations continued their downward trend in the province. There were 165 people reported in hospital due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, dropping by 22 from last week's reported data.

Six patients remained in intensive care due to COVID-19, a drop from 10 people the province reported last week.

The number of people visiting emergency departments with COVID-like symptoms declined as well, hitting 20.5 patients per 1,000 visits. The decline there continues a trend in the provincially reported data going back to the end of April.

Five COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities and personal care homes, a majority of which were in Saskatoon, the update says.