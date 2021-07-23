COVID-19 in Sask: 27 new cases, 62 people in hospital
336 cases are considered active in the province
Saskatchewan reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 19 fewer than the day before.
The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 34, or 2.9 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to Sunday's update on the province's online COVID-19 dashboard.
Currently, 336 cases are currently considered active and 48,769 people have recovered from the disease, the province says.
The new cases are in the following zones:
- Far northwest: five.
- Northwest: one.
- North central: two.
- Northeast: one.
- Saskatoon: three.
- Central east: one.
- Regina: nine.
- South central: one.
- Southeast: four.
As of Sunday, health-care workers in Saskatchewan tested 1,040 people compared to 1,457 the day before.
62 people are currently in hospital with the illness, with 11 of them in the intensive care unit.
The province reported one death from COVID-19 on Saturday, but no new ones on Sunday.
Overall 578 people in Saskatchewan have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic started, the government says.
Another 4,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province, according to the province's online data on Sunday.
Of those, 881 people received their first shot and 3,841 their second dose, bringing the province's fully vaccinated total to 629,785.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?