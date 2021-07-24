COVID-19 in Sask.: 46 new cases, 1 death reported Saturday

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, according to the province's latest online update.

There have now been 578 deaths from the illness in Saskatchewan since the pandemic started, according to Saturday's update on the province's online COVID-19 dashboard.

There were also 46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan Saturday, according to the dashboard.

Those cases are in the following zones:

Far northwest: six.

Far north central: two.

Far northeast: 10.

Northwest: three.

North central: four.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: seven.

Regina: nine.

Southeast: one.

Residence information is pending for three other cases.

Two cases reported in Friday's provincial dashboard update were assigned to the north central zone.

As of Saturday, there were 340 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. To date, there have been 49,656 confirmed cases of COVID in the province.

There are now 63 people in hospital with the illness, including 11 in intensive care.

The provincial seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is now 36 per day, or three new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan reported 1,457 more COVID-19 tests in Saturday's update.

Another 6,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province, according to the province's online data. Of those, 5,500 were second doses, bringing the province's fully vaccinated total to 652,944.