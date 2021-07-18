COVID-19 in Sask.: Province closing in on 600K fully vaccinated residents

A total of 6,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were distributed in Saskatchewan's updated dashboard numbers on Sunday.

Of them, 5,473 were second doses, bringing the provincial total there to 599,292.

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 dashboard update showed 36 new cases of the virus, bringing the province's total to 49,433 reported since the pandemic began.

The new cases were reported as follows:

Far northwest, 13.

Far northeast, two.

Northwest, two.

North central, two.

Saskatoon, nine.

Regina, four.

Southwest, one.

South central, one.

Two new cases required residence information. The dashboard showed 282 active cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Sunday.

There were 53 people in hospital; 44 were in inpatient care, nine were in intensive care.

No additional deaths were reported on Sunday. The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was at 26, or 2.2 per 100,00 people.

Another 990 people were tested for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of Sunday.