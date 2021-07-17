COVID-19 in Sask.: 33 new cases, no deaths reported Saturday

There were 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on Saturday, with no new deaths in the province from the illness.

There are 360 cases considered active, according to the province's online dashboard.

The new cases on Saturday were reported as follows:

Far northwest: one.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: four.

North central: 10.

Saskatoon: 12.

Central east: one.

Regina: one.

Southwest: two.

Southeast: one.

Two residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 out-of-province were added to the northwest zone's case total and one was added to the southeast zone's total. Both positive tests were conducted on June 24.

There are 54 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including nine people in intensive care, according to the dashboard.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases sits at 24, or two per 100,000 people, as of Saturday.

Roughly 9,500 more vaccinations were distributed. As of the release's publish, there were 1,569 more first doses and 7,857 second doses of vaccine administered. There are now 593,819 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan.

Another 1,167 COVID-19 tests were administered by Saturday.

Exposure warning at Lloydminster church

On Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority issued an increased COVID-19 exposure risk alert for those who attended the Lloydminster Gospel Fellowship Church on Sunday, July 11.

Anyone who attended the location at 4620 47 Ave. between 10 a.m. CST and 11:30 a.m. CST that day is asked to seek testing, isolate and self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until July 25.

Those with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, obtained before June 27, do not need to isolate, but are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, people are asked to seek testing and isolate themselves immediately.

The health authority said isolation means people need to stay home, avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated and stay home from work, school, stores, social events and any public setting.