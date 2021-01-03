COVID-19 in Sask.: 238 new cases, no deaths reported

Saskatchewan recorded no new deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

There were 238 new cases reported, bringing Saskatchewan's total cases as of Sunday was 16,083.

New cases were reported in:

North Central, 50.

Saskatoon, 42.

Far North East, 39.

North West, 23.

Regina, 20.

Far North West, 17.

South East, 14.

South Central, 13.

Central East, 6.

North East, 2.

Central West 1.

South West, 1.

Ten cases were pending residence information while two previously reported cases were assigned to the North West and North Central zones.

Sunday's update says there are 152 people in hospital, with 114 receiving inpatient care and 38 in intensive care.

There were 2,841 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and Sunday's update said there have been 109 recoveries reported.

As of Sunday, 3,866 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were distributed to health-care workers in Regina as part of the initial vaccine pilot and in Saskatoon as part of Phase 1 of the rollout strategy.

There are 4,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine in Saskatchewan, which are expected be distributed in the Far North Central and Far North West zones in the coming week.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 181, or 15 new cases per 100,000 population.

There were 2,103 COVID-19 tests conducted in Saskatchewan on Saturday, bringing the province's testing total to 434,157.