COVID-19 in Sask.: 13 more residents in hospital, 2 deaths reported

Thursday's COVID-19 update in Saskatchewan showed hospitalizations continued to trend upward in the province.

Another 13 people with COVID-19 were in hospital, bringing that total to 328.

Of them, 293 are in inpatient care; 120 of those were due to a COVID-19 related illness, while 140 were incidental COVID-19 infections and 33 cases were not yet determined.

There were 35 people in ICU; 26 are due to a COVID-19 related illness, while six are there for incidental COVID-19 infections. Three people were in the pediatric intensive care unit/neonatal intensive care unit; two for COVID-19 related illness, while one is for an incidental COVID-19 infection.

There were two additional deaths reported, bringing the provincial total to 985 deaths since the pandemic began.

Another 2,006 doses of vaccine were administered in the province; 623 were first doses and 1,383 were second doses.

There were 1,273 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, however, the case numbers are considered an undercount because they include only the results from PCR tests and not the results from rapid tests that many people take at home.

Some 3,586 PCR tests were recorded, with the provincial test positivity rate remaining at 34 cent.