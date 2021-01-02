COVID-19 in Sask.: 485 new cases, 3 deaths reported in first 2021 update

Saskatchewan has reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in people who tested positive for the virus.

Two deaths were reported in the 80-and-above age category in the Saskatoon and Regina zones, and a death in the 50-to -59 age category in the north central zone. There have now been 158 deaths reported in Saskatchewan.

On Friday, there were 275 new cases reported and on Saturday there were 210 new cases reported as of the most recent update.

The 485 new cases brings the province's seven-day new case daily average to 176, or 14.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

There were:

90 new cases reported in the Far North East zone.

81 new cases reported in the Regina zone.

75 new cases reported in the Saskatoon zone.

68 new cases reported in the North Central zone.

51 new cases reported in the North West zone.

32 new cases in the Central East zone.

24 new cases in the Central East.

18 new cases in the North East and South Central zones.

13 new cases in the Far North West zone.

3 new cases in the Central West zone.

1 new case in the Far North Central zone.

11 new cases require pending residence information.

Ten Saskatchewan residents tested out-of-province were added to the case totals in Saturday's update, and 31 previously reported cases were assigned to the Far North East, North West and North Central zones.

Saturday's update said 160 people were in hospital; 127 were receiving inpatient care and 33 people were receiving intensive care.

There were 479 recoveries reported Saturday, bringing the province's active case total to 2,712.

As of Saturday 3,722 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been distributed and 4,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine were to be distributed in the Far North Central and the Far North West zones in the coming week.