COVID-19 in Sask.: Province surpasses 80,000 known COVID-19 cases during the pandemic

With 89 new cases reported today, Saskatchewan has now surpassed 80,000 known COVID-19 cases during the pandemic. Meanwhile, three more people have died, bringing the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 908.

Saskatoon continues to be a hot spot with 27 new cases. The central east zone reported 26 new cases and Regina had 10.

The new cases announced Thursday were in the following health zones:

Far northwest: one.

Northwest: four.

North central: three.

Northeast: one.

Saskatoon: 27.

Central west: four.

Central east: 26.

Regina: 10.

Southwest: two.

South central: two.

Southeast: six.

Residence information is pending for three other cases.

More than a third (34.8 per cent) of new cases were in the 20 to 39 age category.

One hundred and fifty-seven people are in hospital for COVID-19, with 39 of them in intensive care.

Not counted in those figures is another 10 patients being treated out of province.

There are slightly more than 1,100 known active cases in the province.

About 2,000 vaccines were administered Thursday, with three-quarters of those being second doses.