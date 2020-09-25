COVID-19 in Sask.: 11 new cases, 18 recoveries announced Friday

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan were announced Friday.

Three new cases are in the Saskatoon area and three are in the north central zone. The north west, central east, southeast and Regina areas each have one new case, the province said in its latest update. The location for one case is pending.

Eighteen recoveries were announced Friday, leaving the total known active case number in the province at 123.

The total number of cases reported in Saskatchewan to date is now 1,846.

Eight people are in hospital with COVID-19. None are in intensive care.

A look at cases around the province. (CBC)

Fall activities

The province has updated its reopen plan to include guidance on fall activities like Halloween, Thanksgiving, fall/fowl suppers and Remembrance Day.

Most things are still allowed, provided events and gatherings are following public health orders. Buffet-style or self-serve fall suppers are prohibited.

The public health order still states that a maximum of 30 people are allowed at indoor or outdoor gatherings, but only if there is enough room for people in different households to physically distance. If not, the gathering size needs to be smaller.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations. How has COVID-19 affected you? Share your story with our online questionnaire.