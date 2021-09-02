COVID-19 in Sask.: Seven-day rolling average of 279 new cases per day nears peak of third wave

The province is reporting 267 new cases of COVID-19, and one more person has died from the virus.

The rolling seven-day average has now risen to 279 new cases per day. That is just below the peak of the third wave when the province averaged a high of 287 new cases per day on April 15.

Saskatoon once again had the most new cases with 59. The North West zone was next with 50 new cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (15), Far North Central (two), Far North East (31), North West (50), North Central (40), North East (seven), Saskatoon (59), Central West (3), Central East (five), Regina (14), South Central (two) and South East (18) zones. There are 21 new cases pending residence information.

About 40 per cent of the people diagnosed with new cases are in the 20-39 age category. About one in seven of those people was fully vaccinated.

There are 134 people in hospital, 23 of whom are in intensive care. Of the 134 patients, 97 were not fully vaccinated.

Active cases in the province stand at 2,466, up 94 cases from a day earlier.

Another 2,933 vaccinations were given on Wednesday, including 1,195 first doses. That is the most first doses given in a day since Aug. 21.

Almost 3,000 tests were done in the province on Wednesday.