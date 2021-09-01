COVID-19 in Sask: Four more deaths, 321 new cases reported Wednesday

Four more people in the province have died due to COVID-19 and the number of new cases continues to rapidly rise.

On Wednesday the province reported 321 new cases.

A total of 607 people have died in the province from COVID-19, and 21 of those have been in the last two weeks.

Saskatoon and the far north continue to be hot spots.

Saskatoon reported 95 new cases bringing the number of active cases to 735.

The Far North East zone added 69 more cases and now has 266 active cases.

By comparison Regina added 19 cases and has 122 active cases.

Overall there are now 2,372 active cases in the province.

About 770 people got their first dose of the vaccine. (Submitted by Saskatchewan Health Authority )

That's the highest amount since the beginning of May when the province was in the middle of its third wave of the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average of 263 new cases per day hasn't been this high since Apr 16. That was the day after the peak of the third wave in Saskatchewan.

There are 134 people in hospital, an increase of four from Tuesday. Thirty of those patients are in intensive care.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (13), Far North Central (four), Far North East (69), North West (nine), North Central (38), North East (seven), Saskatoon (95), Central West (five), Central East (six), Regina (19), South West (three), South Central (two) and South East (11) zones. There are also 40 cases pending location information.

There were 1,789 vaccines administered, 770 of which were given to people getting their first dose.

In total, 2,936 new COVID-19 tests were done on Tuesday.