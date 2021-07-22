COVID-19 in Sask: 26 new cases, province receives 97K doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Saskatchewan reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the provincial caseload so far to 49,556.

Saskatchewan's new cases are in the following zones:

Far northwest: 14.

Far northeast: one.

Northwest: two.

North central: one.

Saskatoon: five.

Regina: one.

South central: one.

The location of one case remains pending.

No additional deaths were reported.

The province also reported 20 new recoveries. Known active cases are slightly up, at 287.

There are 59 people in hospital, 11 of whom are in the ICU.

The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 30, or 2.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

There were 1,744 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

Vaccines

Saskatchewan administered another 7,286 vaccine doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,366,006.





As of Thursday, 72.8 per cent of those eligible for a vaccine shot in the province have received their first dose and 59.4 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

The province said more than 97,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine came in this week, with more than 180,000 expected over the next two weeks.

"The shipments are provided to pharmacies and SHA clinics across the province," said the province in a news release.

"While it has proven safe and effective to interchange mRNA vaccines for a second dose, those between the ages of 12 and 17 and those seeking Pfizer as a second dose should seek vaccination clinics and appointments now."