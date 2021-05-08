COVID-19 in Sask.: Vaccine eligibility expands to 32 and up as 269 more cases reported Saturday

Saskatchewan's vaccine eligibility has expanded to people 32 and up, the province announced in its COVID-19 update Saturday.

In the northern district, the eligibility age remains 18 years and up.

The province also reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and no new deaths from the illness. The active case count in the province is now 2,293.

There are 168 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 42 people in intensive care.

The province is asking people to try and keep Mother's Day gatherings virtual or outdoors this year. Indoor gatherings with people outside your household are not allowed and outdoor gatherings have a limit of 10 people.

Vaccine update

An additional 13,042 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been given as of Saturday, the province said, bringing Saskatchewan's total to more than 500,000.

The province is expecting a shipment of more than 63,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this coming week, with deliveries being completed by Wednesday.

Here's a breakdown of where the vaccines are going, per the province's Saturday news release: