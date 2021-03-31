COVID-19 in Sask: 191 new cases, 2 new deaths, 98 more confirmed variants of concern

Saskatchewan reported 191 new cases of the novel coronavirus and two new deaths on Wednesday.

The two deaths included a person in their 70s from the Regina zone, and a person over the age of 80 from the southwest zone.

The new cases are located in the following regions, with the Regina zone remaining the COVID-19 hotspot in the province:

Far northeast, one.

Northwest, three.

North central, five.

Northeast, three.

Saskatoon, 20.

Central east, 15.

Regina, 98.

Southwest, six.

South central, 20.

Southeast, 15.

The province's seven-day average of daily new cases stands at 201, or 16.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan also reported that 98 more cases had been confirmed to be variants of concern. As of Wednesday, confirmed variant of concern cases had risen to 1,673 from 1,575.

Variant of concern cases in Saskatchewan as of March 31. (Government of Saskatchewan)

There are 166 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 23 of whom are in the ICU. The majority of people receiving intensive care, 15, are in the Regina zone.

There were 2,978 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, and the province reported 176 more recoveries.

Vaccines

Saskatchewan has administered 8,491 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number administered to 192,927.

The doses were administered in the following regions:

Far northwest, 295.

Far north central, two.

Far northeast, 610.

North central, 141

Northeast, 509.

Saskatoon, 2,080.

Central west, 1,135.

Central east, 751.

Regina, 1,201.

South central, 1,144.

Southeast, 623.

Saskatchewan has received additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. About 14,000 will be distributed to Regina, 15,210 to Saskatoon, 2,340 to North Battleford, 3,510 to Prince Albert and 1,170 to Yorkton.

According to the provincial government, Moderna has confirmed 855,600 doses for Canada the week of April 5, and Saskatchewan's shipment will include the remaining deliveries from the previous week.