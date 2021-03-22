Saskatchewan reported 205 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the provincial total of cases to 31,842.

There are no new confirmed cases involving the more transmissible coronavirus variants of concern (VOC) in Saskatchewan.

However, there are now 748 presumptive positive VOC cases, an increase of 123 from the 625 presumptive VOC cases reported on Sunday.

The presumptive positives are located mostly in Regina with 640 presumptive VOC cases, followed by 42 in south central, 39 in the south east, 18 in Saskatoon, eight in central east, and one in the far northeast.

COVID-19 in Saskatchewan for March 22, 2021. (CBC)

As of March 22, there are 156 confirmed VOC in Saskatchewan: 149 cases of the B1117 variant, and seven cases of the B1351 variant. The Regina zone accounts for 141 cases — or 90 per cent — of the confirmed VOC cases reported in Saskatchewan.

There are 1,476 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 158, or 13 new cases per 100,000 people.

Majority of new cases in Regina

Monday's new cases are in the following provincial zones:

Far north west: four.

Far north east: 11.

North west: six.

North central: 13.

North east: nine.

Saskatoon: 28.

Central west: one.

Central east: seven.

Regina: 102.

South west: one.

South central: 12.

South east: seven.

The residence location of four new cases remains pending.

There are currently 143 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, 28 of whom are in the ICU.

Total recoveries rose to 29,948, after 176 more people recovered from the virus.

To date, 633,275 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, an increase of 2,814 from Sunday.

Regina drive-thru clinic hits a new record

The province says 4,344 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Sunday.

To date, a total of 144,171 doses have been administered in Saskatchewan.

A nurse draws a COVID-19 vaccine dose from a vial at Regina's drive-thru immunization clinic located at REAL. (Saskatchewan Health Authority )

The majority of doses administered — 3,116 — were in Regina, followed by 489 doses administered in Saskatoon, 348 doses in Central East, 277 in the Far North West and 114 in South East.

Of the doses administered in Regina, 2,362 were given at Regina's drive-thru clinic. The government said this is the highest one-day total for vaccine delivery at the drive-thru.

There are 31,270 people in Saskatchewan who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Saskatchewan recovers Pfizer doses

Four Pfizer thermal shippers that were reported damaged over the weekend are not damaged, said the Saskatchewan government.

Public Health Agency of Canada made the determination, said the province.

As a result, the 5,850 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine that were believed to be delayed will be delivered to Saskatchewan this week as scheduled, the provincial government said.