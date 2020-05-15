COVID-19 in Sask: 244 new cases, 11 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 11 additional deaths related to the illness.

The deaths reported included one person in their 40s from the far northeast zone, two people in their 60s — one from the north central zone and one from Saskatoon — and two people in their 70s, from the far northeast and northwest zones.

The other six deaths were people in their 80s: two from the Saskatoon zone, and four from the Regina zone.

The province has now reported 285 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. Of those, 132 were in January.

On Thursday, the province's caseload grew to 23,038. Here's where the new cases are:

Far northwest: 25.

Far north central: seven.

Far northeast: 14.

Northwest: 20.

North central: 13.

Northeast: six.

Saskatoon zone: 70.

Central west: five.

Central east: 10.

Regina zone: 54.

South central: four.

Southeast: 16.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 244, or 19.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan for Jan. 28, 2021. (CBC)

Of the province's total cases, 2,478 are considered active.

There are 208 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 37 of whom are in intensive care — the highest number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs since the pandemic started. The previous high was 36 on Jan. 13.

A total of 20,275 people have recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, with 282 new recoveries reported Thursday.

The province processed 2,575 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

Vaccine update

The province administered 118 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in Saskatchewan to 34,672.

The doses were administered in the following areas:

Far north central: 10.

Northwest: 12.

North central: 11.

Central east: 55.

Southeast: 30.

As of Thursday, 106 per cent of the province's doses have been administered.

The overage is due to drawing extra doses from vials of vaccines received. Standard syringes draw five doses from each vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. However, specially approved syringes from Health Canada can draw the excess that remains, making it possible to extract six doses from a single vial.

WATCH | Health Canada considers Pfizer label change from 5 doses to 6

Pfizer and BioNTech will cut back on how many vials of COVID-19 vaccine they send Canada this year if the federal health regulator agrees to change the vaccine label to say every vial contains six doses instead of five.

A shipment of 5,850 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is expected to arrive in Saskatchewan during the week of Feb. 1.

The shipment will be divided between Lloydminster, Spiritwood, Saskatoon, Regina, Swift Current and Moosomin. Priority populations will continue to get vaccinated first.

