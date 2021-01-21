COVID-19 in Sask: 312 new cases, 8 new deaths

Saskatchewan reported 312 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday along with eight additional deaths.

Six of the deaths occurred in the Regina area. One person was in their 40s, two people were in their 60s, one person was in their 70s and two people were in their 80s.

Another person who died was in their 80s living in Central East Saskatchewan, and the other person was in their 60s, living in the Saskatoon zone.

The pandemic has now claimed 247 lives in the province.

On Friday, the province's caseload grew to 21,643. Here's where the new cases are:

Far North West: 14.

Far North Central: 1.

Far North East: 14.

North West: 40.

North Central: 39.

North East: 20.

Saskatoon: 88.

Central West: 7.

Central East: 14.

Regina: 47.

South West: 1.

South Central: 4.

South East: 14.

There are 12 cases that have pending locations.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 275, or 22.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 18,200 people have recovered from the virus, with 203 new recoveries reported Friday. Of the province's total cases, 3,196 are considered active, which is an increase from Thursday.

There are 177 people with COVID-19 in hospital, 30 of whom are in the ICU.

The province processed 3,147 COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

Vaccine update

The province administered 1,448 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in Saskatchewan to 31,275.

The doses were administered in the following areas:

Regina: 381.

Saskatoon: 202.

Far North West: 10.

Far North Central: 4.

Far North East: 10.

North East: 22.

North Central: 101.

North West: 358.

Central East: 73.

South East: 287.

As of Friday, 96 per cent of the province's doses have been administered.

Another shipment of vaccines will arrive in Saskatchewan on Feb. 1, says the government.

The province is expecting 5,850 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, and 6,500 doses of Moderna's vaccine.

The government says they will be distributed to the Far North West, Far North East, North East and Central West.

A second shipment of 7,100 doses from Moderna will arrive on Feb. 22, and will be distributed to the Far North East, North East and Central East.