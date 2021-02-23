COVID-19 in Sask.: 4 more deaths, 122 new cases, variant cases now total 7

There were 122 new cases of COVID-19 announced Tuesday in Saskatchewan, as well as four more deaths related to the illness, the province said in its latest update.

The province also released an update on variant strains of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. At total of seven people have been found to have either the variant first detected in the U.K. or the variant first detected in South Africa.

Variant strains of the virus are of special concern to health officials because it's believed they may spread more easily than the original strain. As well, there are concerns the original formulations of vaccine may not be as effective in preventing infection with the variants.

4 who died were seniors

There were also 244 more recoveries from COVID-19, making Saskatchewan's known active case count 1,530.

Of the four deaths, three were in the Regina zone and one was in the Saskatoon zone. Three of the people who died were in their 80s, while the fourth was in their 70s.

There are 174 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including 16 in intensive care.

According to the update, there were 549 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Monday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of shots given out to 62,342.

