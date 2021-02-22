COVID-19 in Sask: 43 per cent of long-term care residents now fully vaccinated
177 new known cases of COVID-19 reported Monday
About 81 per cent of long-term care residents in Saskatchewan have received their first dose of the vaccine. Forty three per cent are now fully vaccinated, having received their first and second doses.
The province remains in Phase 1 of vaccine delivery, which means it is targeting staff and residents of personal care and long-term care homes, people 70 years and older, people aged 50 and older in remote/Northern Saskatchewan, and certain health care providers.
There were 177 new known cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in the province, bringing the total known active case number to 1,652.
Here's where the new cases are, by zone:
- Far northwest (15).
- Far north central (six).
- Far northeast (five).
- Northwest (20).
- North central (seven).
- Northeast (seven).
- Saskatoon (37).
- Central west (four).
- Central east (11).
- Regina (48).
- Southwest (one).
- South central (five).
- Southeast (three).
Eight cases have pending residence information. Two cases previously pending residence information were assigned to the Northwest zone.
One hundred and seventy-seven people are in hospital, with 15 in intensive care.
The province also reported 195 recoveries, meaning 25,773 people are known to have recovered.
