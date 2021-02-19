COVID-19 in Sask: 3 more deaths, 146 new cases reported Friday

There are 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan Friday and three more deaths related to the illness, the province said in its latest update.

There were also 77 more recoveries, making Saskatchewan's known active case count 1,582.

The three new deaths in Saskatchewan involve one person in their 50s from the northwest zone, one person in their 70s from the south central zone and a person why was in the 80+ age group from Regina.

New cases announced Friday were in these regions:

Far northwest (13).

Far north central (one).

Far northeast (nine).

Northeast (16).

North central (26).

Northeast (two).

Saskatoon (32).

Central east (11).

Regina (30).

Southwest (one).

South central (one).

Southeast (four).

Two cases with pending residence information, from Feb. 13 and 14, were assigned to the Regina zone.

There are 172 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province, including 19 in intensive care.

A shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses is arriving this week, which will allow Phase 1 vaccination clinics to start up again Friday and work through the weekend.

The province's update said 2,403 vaccine doses were administered Thursday.

