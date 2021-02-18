COVID-19 in Sask: Province recommends getting two tests after interprovincial travel

The Saskatchewan government is now recommending two tests a week apart for anyone who travelled interprovincially over the February break.

The recommendation comes as concern over COVID-19 variants rise in Canada. International travellers still have to abide by any quarantine orders upon returning to the country.

"While you cannot test your way out of travel risks, testing is the best tool available to protect your family, friends and all residents of Saskatchewan against COVID-19 if you have travelled," a provincial news release read.

The province reported 146 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths and 171 recoveries Thursday. Known active cases are sitting at 1,516.

Here's where the new cases are located by zone:

Far northwest (seven).

Far north central (10).

Far northeast (five).

Northwest (15).

North central (7).

Northeast (10).

Saskatoon (41).

Central west (four).

Central east (10).

Regina (34).

South central (one).

Southeast (one).

One case has pending location information.

Vaccine update

A reduction in Moderna vaccines originally scheduled for the the beginning of next week means around 900 people will get their second dose outside of the recommended 42-day period.

The province said seniors living in group settings and residents of long-term care homes who are 70 years and older will still get their second dose within the 42-day period.

"The remaining long term care and personal care home staff and health care providers will receive their second dose on the basis of age as close to the 42-day interval as possible. Individuals who have had a delay in the administration of their second dose will not have to restart the series," a news release from the province said.