COVID-19 in Sask: Province reports 17 new cases, 19 recoveries

Saskatchewan reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday: four in the north, five in the central region, six in the south and two in Regina.

Of the cases reported today, the province says nine of them are from communal living settings across the province.

Right now, 252 cases are considered active. On Sunday, 1,170 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Fifteen people are currently in hospital. Six people are in intensive care, with four in Saskatoon and two in Regina.