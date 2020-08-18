COVID-19 in Sask: 6 more deaths, 318 new cases over 2-day period

Saskatchewan is reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 and 318 new cases diagnosed over a two-day period.

On Monday, the province added 179 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

On Tuesday, the province added 139 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.

Four of the six people who died were aged 60 to 79, and two were 80 or older.

A breakdown of Monday's new cases is unavailable due to an unknown error from the government's COVID-19 dashboard.

Tuesday's new cases are located in the following areas:

Far northwest: 18.

Far north central: two.

Far northeast: eight.

Northwest: 13.

North central: 16.

Northeast: two.

Saskatoon: 46.

Central west: five.

Central east: two.

Regina: four.

South central: one.

Southeast: six.

There are 16 new cases with pending locations.

Of Tuesday's new cases, nearly 47 per cent are in the 20 to 39 age category.

Saskatchewan has 1,625 known active cases and 50,583 cases are considered recovered.

There are 100 people in hospital, 14 of whom are in the ICU. Of those in hospital, 69 per cent are people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases is 184, or 15.3 new cases per 100,000 people.