COVID-19 in Sask: 158 new cases, 2 more deaths

For the 10th day in a row, Saskatchewan health officials are reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19.

The province announced 158 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with two more deaths, bringing the province's total COVID-19 death count to 594.

The new cases are located in the following regions:

Far northwest (six).

Far north central (one).

Far Northeast (14).

Northwest (17).

North central (31).

Northeast (15).

Saskatoon (27)

Central west (eight).

Central east (five).

Regina (11).

Southwest (six).

Southeast (eight).

There are currently 104 infected people in hospital, down from 108 on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units is 19, compared to 20 on Wednesday.

There are 1,602 known active cases of COVID in Saskatchewan right now, compared to 1,203 cases one week ago on Aug. 26.

The province's seven-day average of daily new cases stands at 169, compared to 128 one week ago.