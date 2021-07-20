COVID-19 in Sask: 22 new cases, none in Regina
Saskatchewan reported 42 more recoveries, bringing known active cases down to 242
Saskatchewan reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial caseload so far to 49,472.
The new cases are located in the following zones:
- Far northwest: 14.
- Far northeast: three.
- Northwest: two.
- Saskatoon: two.
The location of one new case remains pending.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.
The province also reported 42 more recoveries, bringing known active cases down to 242.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 25, or 2.1 new cases per 100,000 people.
There are 55 people in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care.
There were 1,151 COVID-19 tests processed on Monday.
Vaccines
Saskatchewan administered 2,636 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, bringing the total to 1,353,307.
About 59 per cent of Saskatchewan's eligible population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
About 74 per cent of those eligible have received their first dose.
