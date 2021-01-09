COVID-19 in Sask: 234 new cases, 4 additional deaths

Saskatchewan reported 234 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with four more deaths.

Of the deaths reported, one person was in their 60s and lived in the Regina zone. Another person was in their 70s and lived in the North Central zone, and the two others were people in their 80s, one of whom lived in the Saskatoon zone, with the other death occurring in the South East zone.

To date, 221 people in Saskatchewan who tested positive for the virus have died.

The Saskatchewan government says three deaths were removed from the province's total because they did not die from COVID-19 related causes.

On Wednesday, the province's total caseload rose to 21,112.

Here's where the new cases are:

Far North West (27).

Far North Central (one).

Far North East (18).

North West (39).

North Central (nine).

North East (17).

Saskatoon (66).

Central West (six).

Central East (15).

Regina (23).

South West (one).

South Central (two).

South East (eight).

There are two cases that have pending locations.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 298, or 24.6 new cases per 100,000 people. This is a slight decrease from the previous seven-day average of 300 reported on Tuesday.

A total of 17,187 people have recovered from the virus, with 694 new recoveries reported Wednesday. Of the province's total cases, 3,702 are considered active, which is a decrease from Tuesday.

The number of hospitalizations were not reported on Wednesday due to a technical issue, says the government.

The province has processed 2,559 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

Vaccine update

The province administered 2,658 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in Saskatchewan to 27,233.

The doses were administered in the following areas:

Regina (774).

Saskatoon (444).

North Central (460).

North West (348).

Far North East (80).

Far North West (11).

Far North Central (nine).

Central East (485).

South East (47).

On Tuesday, it was reported that Pfizer-BioNTech would not be delivering doses to Canada for the week of Jan. 15.

The Saskatchewan government says despite this, the province's most recent shipment will be administered next week.