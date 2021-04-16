Sask. passes 500 COVID-19 deaths; vaccine eligibility expanding to ages 35 and up

Saskatchewan is reporting two more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the province to another dark milestone in the pandemic — 501 total deaths.

Both people were in their 70s, one from Regina and one from Saskatoon, the province said in Wednesday's COVID-19 update.

The update also said that beginning Thursday, all Saskatchewan residents age 35 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligibility in the northern district remains 18 and older.

The province says there are currently 11,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine available. An additional 15,500 Moderna doses will arrive later this week for participating pharmacies. Distribution of this shipment will begin early next week.

As of Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has 6,000 appointments still available in its booking system. There are 8,000 doses available for drive-thru and walk-in clinics beginning Thursday through to Monday.

On Tuesday, 9,968 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Saskatchewan. That brings the provincial total of vaccine doses administered to 470,715.

The province says 82 per cent of Saskatchewan residents over age 60 have received their first dose, and 66 per cent of those 40 and older have received their first dose. Forty-five per cent of those 18 and older have received a first dose.

Beginning Thursday, Saskatchewan residents age 35 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. (Luca Bruno/The Associated Press)

Daily COVID-19 numbers

Saskatchewan reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are 171 people in hospital in the province due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, including 39 in intensive care.

Another 3,255 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province Tuesday, according to the province's update. Of the 42,203 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 2,250 cases are considered active.

The province reported 443 new known cases involving the more contagious coronavirus variants of concern Wednesday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 224 — 18.2 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: two.

Northwest: 17.

North central: 12.

Northeast: five.

Saskatoon: 40.

Central west: two.

Central east: 16.

Regina: 44.

Southwest: 15.

South central: eight.

Southeast: 31.

Residence information is pending for four other new cases.

The province also reported 250 new recoveries on Wednesday.