COVID-19 in Sask: 81 new cases, 1 more death, child vaccinations rise

Saskatchewan reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That's nearly double the 42 reported Tuesday.

One more person with the virus has died, bringing the province's COVID-19 death toll to 927.

The known active case count is now at 735. The province says more than one-quarter (27 per cent) of new cases are in the five to 11 age category.

Almost one-third (31 per cent) of new cases eligible for vaccination are fully vaccinated.

The southeast zone leads the pack with 31 of the 81 new cases.

(CBC News)

Meanwhile, 133 people are in hospital with COVID-19, 35 of them under intensive care. The province says 90 of the hospitalized people are not fully vaccinated.

There are currently four Saskatchewan residents receiving ICU care out of province.

There were 686 COVID-19 tests conducted on Tuesday.

Vaccine progress

On Nov. 26, the province moved any 11 year olds who turned 12 in 2021 who had already received their first dose to the 5-11 age range. As such, 23,440 children in this age group have received their first dose so far.

There has been a leap in new vaccine doses, with 4,733 first doses and 697 second doses reported on Wednesday.