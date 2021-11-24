COVID-19 in Sask.: Lowest 7-day daily average case count since August, no deaths reported

Saskatchewan reported 90 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the seven-day daily average case count to 95 — the lowest in months.

The last time the seven-day average was that low was on Aug. 12, when it also sat at 95, according to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard.

There are now 994 active cases in the province, according to the dashboard. There were no additional deaths reported Wednesday.

There were 2,091 COVID-19 tests conducted on Tuesday. Another 353 first vaccine doses were administered, along with 1,013 second doses.

To date 829,689 Saskatchewan residents are fully vaccinated.

One-third of the new cases reported Wednesday are in the age category of 20 to 39 years, according to the dashboard, and 45 per cent of the new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 148 people in Saskatchewan hospitals with COVID-19, 37 of whom are in Saskatchewan ICUs. There are also seven residents receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

Of the 148 patients in Saskatchewan hospitals, 99 (67 per cent) were not fully vaccinated, the dashboard says.

The new cases reported Wednesday were in the following health zones: