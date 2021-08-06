COVID-19 in Sask.: cases, hospitalizations continue to rise, 90 new cases Wednesday

Saskatchewan reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That number is 25 cases higher than Tuesday's increase.

No new deaths have been reported.

Nearly one-third (31.1 per cent) of the new cases are in the the 19 and under and 20 to 39 years age categories, according to the province.

A total of 65 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 15 in intensive care. The last time ICUs had 15 COVID-19 patients was on July 1, according to the province's online dashboard .

Forty-five of the 65 patients, or 69 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

There have now been 50,771 total confirmed cases in the province and 682 are considered active.

Of the active cases, the most are in the far northeast (77), north central (73), Saskatoon (173) and tsoutheast (74) zones.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 81 — 6.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

(CBC News)

The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: one.

Far north central: three.

Far northeast: 24.

Northwest: four.

North central: seven.

Northeast: four.

Saskatoon: 22.

Central west: two.

Central east: three.

Regina: five.

Southwest: four.

South central: two.

Southeast: five.

Four of the new cases have pending residence information.

The province administered 1,864 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

The province also reported that 1,912 additional vaccinations were administered, meaning 667,556 people in Saskatchewan are now fully vaccinated.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has changed its vaccine strategy to focus on walk-in and pop-up clinics at public venues in the province. Vaccines are also still available at some pharmacies by appointment.