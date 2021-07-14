COVID-19 in Sask: New cases drop to 18, no new deaths

Saskatchewan reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's 27.

There were no new deaths due to the virus.

Saskatchewan's new cases Wednesday were in the following zones:

Far northwest: two.

Far northeast: two.

Northwest: one.

North central: one.

Saskatoon: three.

Regina: six.

Southeast: three.

Another 30 people have recovered from the virus, bringing known active cases to 363.

The province's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 39, or 3.3 cases per 100,000 people.

There are 54 people in hospital with COVID-19, nine of whom are in intensive care.

There were 1,350 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

Vaccines

An additional 6,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of shots given to 1,313,423.

Seventy-three per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose and 56 per cent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Saskatchewan residents 12 and older are now eligible for both first and second doses.