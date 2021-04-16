COVID-19 in Sask: 231 new cases, four more people dead

Saskatchewan reported 231 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have also been four more deaths due to the virus, all from the Regina zone.

One resident who died was in the 30 to 39 age group, one was in the 40 to 49 age group, one was in the 70 to 79 age group and the fourth was in the 80 and older age group.

There are 185 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 49 in intensive care.

There were 2,470 COVID-19 tests processed in the province Tuesday, according to the province's latest COVID-19 update.

Effective 8 a.m. CST on Thursday, eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program opens up to those 44 and older. In the north, vaccine eligibility remains open for those 40 and older.

According to the province, Phase 1 priority vaccinations will be considered complete as of Thursday. Phase 2 continues to roll out.

An additional 7,554 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have reportedly been administered, bringing the total in Saskatchewan to 365,001.

Daily COVID-19 numbers

The province had no new known cases involving the more contagious coronavirus variants of concern to report Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, 5,302 cases of variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan. Regina has the bulk of those cases with 3,118.

Of the 38,883 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 2,551 cases are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 253 — 20.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: 12.

Northwest: eight.

North central: four.

Saskatoon: 68.

Central west: one.

Central east: 19.

Regina: 75.

Southwest: eight.

South central: five.

Southeast: 21.

Residence information is pending for nine other new cases.

The province also reported 317 new recoveries on Wednesday.