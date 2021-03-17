COVID-19 in Sask: 87 new cases, one more death, 313 presumptive variants of concern cases

Saskatchewan reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A resident in the 80-and-older category from the northwest zone of the province has died due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 410.

There are no new confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases to report in Saskatchewan, but there are now 313 presumptive VOC cases. That number has increased by 103 since Tuesday.

Regina, with 264 presumptive cases, has 84 per cent of the presumptive VOCs. There is also one presumptive case in the northeast, six in Saskatoon, five in the central east, 23 in the south central and 14 in the southeast zones.

There are 135 confirmed VOC cases in the province — 129 of the B117, which was first detected in the U.K., and six of the B1351, which was first detected in South Africa. The Regina zone accounts for 121, or 90 per cent, of the confirmed VOC cases reported in Saskatchewan.

According to the province, through a partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Canadian COVID Genomics Network, funding of more than $333,000 has been provided for additional equipment and specimen and reagent storage at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL).

The RRPL now has additional testing capacity for variants of concern.

Daily COVID-19 numbers

Of the 30,970 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,264 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 135 — 11 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases Wednesday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: two.

Far northeast: five.

Northwest: five.

North central: one.

Northeast: eight.

Saskatoon: 20.

Central east: seven.

Regina: 27.

Southwest: one.

South central: two.

Southeast: five.

Residence information is pending for four other new cases.

There are currently 139 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 31 in intensive care.

The province also reported 114 new recoveries. There have been 29,296 known recoveries in total as of Wednesday.

To date, 617,664 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 2,597 of which were processed on Tuesday.

4,096 COVID-19 vaccinations

There were 4,096 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Tuesday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

To date, a total of 112,764 shots have been administered.

A nurse gets a dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine ready for immunization, Monday, at the drive-thru vaccination clinic at REAL.

The latest doses were administered in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: 21.

Far northeast: 62.

Far north central: 10.

Northeast: 133.

Northwest: 576.

North central: 50.

Saskatoon: 635.

Central east: 11.

Central west: 131.

Regina: 2,392.

Southwest: 75.

Of the doses administered Tuesday, 1,878 were delivered at the Regina drive-thru clinic alone.

Reduce Regina COVID-19 transmission

The province says there is an elevated risk of COVID-19 in Regina due to community transmission of the variants.

The province recommends that Regina and area residents, particularly those over age 50, not increase their household bubbles to include two to three households up to 10 people. They should consider remaining with their current household only.

The province also says that while worship services in most of Saskatchewan will be able to expand to 30 per cent capacity or 150 people, whichever is lower, as of March 19, places of worship in Regina and adjacent communities will remain at the current capacity level of 30 individuals, with physical distancing and masking guidelines.

This restriction will remain in effect until at least April 5.

The adjacent communities include: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray and Riceton.

All residents of Regina, those who work in Regina and area, and those who are planning travel to the region are asked to abide by all best personal protective measures:

Wear your mask in all public places, including all workplaces.

Wash non-medical masks daily.

Maintain physical distancing.

Wash your hands frequently.

Reduce activities outside of your home.

Order take-out or curbside pickup.

If you are able to work from home, do so.

Avoid all unnecessary travel to and from Regina.

St. Patrick's Day safety

The province is asking Saskatchewan residents to adhere to the following guidelines and suggestions this St. Patrick's Day:

Support local eateries with take-out and curbside pick-up.

Take your gathering outside. Up to 10 individuals may gather outside with appropriate distancing and no sharing of food or drink.

Stick to one venue/location.

