COVID-19 in Sask: 8 deaths, 194 new cases, more Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines arrive Wednesday

Saskatchewan reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths on Wednesday.

Of the province's 24,430 total cases, 2,254 cases are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Sask is 233 — 19.1 new cases per 100,000 population.

Of the eight deaths reported:

One death was in the 40 to 49 age group in Regina.

One death was in the 60 to 69 age group in Regina.

Three deaths were in the 70 to 79 age group in the central east, far north east and northwest zones.

Three deaths were in the 80 and over age group in the far northeast and southeast zones.

Of the new cases, 11 are located in the far northwest, two in the far north central, six in the far northeast, 26 in the northwest, 10 in the north central, eight in the northeast, 49 in Saskatoon, one in the central west, five in the central east, 62 in Regina and seven in the southeast zones.

Six of the new cases have pending residence information.

A total of 21,854 individuals have recovered to date, with 252 reported recovered on Wednesday.

The province was updating its data reporting on Tuesday, so hospital numbers were not released for that day. Today the province reported that on Tuesday, there were 194 people in hospital, 30 of whom were in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 185 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, 26 of whom are in intensive care.

There were 2,780 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

There were 177 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 35,763.

The doses were administered in the far north central, central east and Saskatoon zones.

The province says its Pfizer-BioNtech allocation for this week has arrived in Saskatoon (975 doses) and Prince Albert (1,950 doses).

The allocations for North Battleford (1,950 doses) and Yorkton (975) are scheduled to arrive by the end of Wednesday.

Saskatchewan's Moderna allocation is scheduled to arrive by Saturday, according to the province.

