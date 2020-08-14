COVID-19 in Sask: 9 more deaths including person in 20s, 277 new cases

Nine more Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. There have now been more COVID-19 related deaths in 2021 than in the first five months of the pandemic.

One of the new deaths was a person in the 20 to 29 age group in Regina. Another was someone aged 60 to 69 and in the central west zone, two were in the 80 and older age group in the south east zone, two people were aged 80 and older in the Regina area, one was in the 80 and older age group in the north central zone and two were in the Saskatoon area: one in the 60 to 69 age group and one in the 50 to 59 age group.

There are 277 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Wednesday. Saskatchewan's test positivity rate is currently 3.2 per cent.

Seventy of the new cases are in the Regina area, making the Queen's City the hotspot.

Of the remaining new cases, three are located in the far north west, one is in the far north central, 32 are in the far north west, 18 are in the north west, 40 are in the north central, two are in the north east, 44 are in the Saskatoon area, two are in the central west, four are in the central east, one is in the south west, two are in the south central and 16 are in the south east zones.

Forty-two of the new cases have pending residence information

Meanwhile, only 2,097 tests were processed on Tuesday.

As of Monday when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan's per capita testing rate was 261,545 people tested per million population.

The national rate was 377,252 people tested per million population.

Hospitalizations

One hundred and seventy-two people are currently in hospital, 143 of whom are receiving inpatient care. One person is in the far north west, one is in the far north central, one is in the far north east, six are in the north west, 28 are in the north central, three are in the north east, 37 are in the Saskatoon area, six are in the central east, 48 are in the Regina area, one is in the south west, two are in the south central and nine are in the south east zones.

Twenty-nine people are currently in intensive care, with two in the north west, three in the north central, 10 in the Saskatoon area, one on the central east and 13 in the Regina zone.

Vaccinations

Today the province says it will allocate all remaining Moderna doses received to date to the far north east and north east zones.They will be shipped as soon as possible.

Residents and staff of long term care and personal care homes and front-line health care workers will be prioritized.

As of Wednesday, a total of 4,524 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, including 2,069 Pfizer-BioNTech doses in the Regina pilot program, 2,407 Pfizer-BioNTech doses in Saskatoon, and 48 Moderna doses in the far north east and far north central zones.



The province says 3,900 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech are expected to arrive in Prince Albert today.

