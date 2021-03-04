COVID-19 in Sask: 115 new cases, one more death, 433 presumptive variants of concern

Saskatchewan reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. One more person has died due to the novel coronavirus. The resident was in the 80 and older age group from Saskatoon.

There have now been 411 deaths in the province due to COVID-19.

There are currently 433 presumptive variants of concern (VOC) cases in the province, with one in the far northeast, 12 in Saskatoon, six in the central east, 368 in Regina, 27 in the south central and 19 in the southeast zones.

Regina has 85 per cent of all presumptive VOC cases.

There are 135 confirmed VOC cases in Saskatchewan — 129 of the B117 variant, which was first detected in the U.K., and six of the B1351, which was first detected in South Africa. The Regina zone accounts for 121, or 90 per cent, of the confirmed VOC cases reported in Saskatchewan.

Of the 31,085 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,282 are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 128 — 10.4 new cases per 100,000 population.

The new cases Thursday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: one.

Northwest: four.

North central: three.

Northeast: three.

Saskatoon: 15.

Central west: two.

Central east: five.

Regina: 65.

Southwest: three.

South central: three.

Southeast: eight.

Residence information is pending for three other new cases.

Regina was the hot spot in the province on Thursday with 527 active cases. (CBC)

There are currently 136 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 27 in intensive care.

The province also reported 96 new recoveries. There have been 29,392 known recoveries in total as of Thursday.

To date, 620,536 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 2,872 of which were processed on Wednesday.

5,430 vaccinations administered Wednesday

There were 5,430 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Wednesday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

To date, a total of 118,195 shots have been administered.

The latest doses were administered in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest: 274.

Far northeast: 131.

Northwest: 641.

North central: 178.

Saskatoon: 778.

Central east: 33.

Central west: 35.

Regina: 2,630.

Southwest: 431.

Southeast: 245.

Of the doses administered Wednesday, 1,904 were delivered at the Regina drive-thru clinic alone.

Reduce Regina COVID-19 transmission

The province says there is an elevated risk of COVID-19 in Regina due to community transmission of the variants.

The province recommends that Regina and area residents, particularly those over age 50, not increase their household bubbles to include two to three households up to 10 people. They should consider remaining with their current household only.

The province also says that while worship services in most of Saskatchewan will be able to expand as of March 19 to 30 per cent capacity or 150 people, whichever is lower, places of worship in Regina and adjacent communities will remain at the current capacity level of 30 individuals with physical distancing and masking guidelines in place.

This restriction will remain in effect until at least April 5.

The adjacent communities include Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray and Riceton.

All residents of Regina, those who work in Regina and area and those who are planning travel to the region are asked to abide by all best personal protective measures:

Wear your mask in all public places, including all workplaces.

Wash non-medical masks daily.

Maintain physical distancing.

Wash your hands frequently.

Reduce activities outside of your home.

Order take-out or curbside pickup.

If you are able to work from home, do so.

Avoid all unnecessary travel to and from Regina.

