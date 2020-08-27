COVID-19 in Sask: 5 new cases, 7 new recoveries reported Thursday

Saskatchewan reported five new cases of COVID-19 and seven new recoveries Thursday.

Three of the new cases are in the northwest zone and two are in the Saskatoon area.

There are now 1,609 total reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. Of those cases, 58 are considered active.

As of Thursday, three people are in hospital, all in Saskatoon, with one receiving inpatient care and two in intensive care.

The province reported that of the 58 active cases, 29 are in communal living settings.

Of the total reported cases so far, 234 are travellers and 822 are community contacts, including from mass gatherings.

Earlier this week the province reported two additional deaths in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, a person from the central west region in their 70s was reported to have died. On Wednesday, a person from the southwest region who was in their 50s was reported to have died.

To date, there have been 24 known deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.