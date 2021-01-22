U.K. COVID-19 variant detected in 2 Regina cases; 8 more deaths in province

The United Kingdom COVID-19 variant has arrived in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

The variant has been detected in two residents in the Regina zone.

The province says a contact investigation found that one of the cases had travelled from the U.K. to Canada. The second variant case is a close contact of the traveler.

The two people were tested mid-January. The province says the process can take one to two weeks because when travelers are tested for variants, the tests must be genome-sequenced at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Both residents with the variant quarantined following their travel and are now no longer infectious, according to the province. Public health's contact investigation found that all contacts of the two residents have been identified, and that there is no indication of further transmission.

If required, the province says public health will issue a public service announcement to alert the general public to any risk due to any confirmed case of a variant of concern.



The Sask. government says it is considering the impact of variants on COVID-19 planning. That includes any required increase to public health measures and surge capacity planning.

Daily numbers

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths in Saskatchewan were announced on Tuesday:

One death was in the 40 to 49 age group in the northwest zone.

One death was in the 50 to 59 age group in Regina

Two deaths were in the 60 to 69 age group in the northwest and north central zones.

Two deaths were in the 70 to 79 age group in Saskatoon and the southeast zone.

Two deaths were in the 80 and over age group in Saskatoon and the southeast zone.

There are 223 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to date to 24,236 cases — 2,320 of which are considered active.

Of the new cases, 14 are located in the far northwest, eight in the far north central, eight in the far northeast, 18 in the northwest, 28 in the north central, seven in the northeast, 38 in Saskatoon, six in the central west, three in the central east, 65 in Regina, seven in the south central and eight in the southeast zones.

Thirteen of the new cases have pending residence information.

The Ministry of Health is updating its data reporting systems, according to the province, so hospitalization data is not available for Tuesday.

