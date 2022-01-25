COVID-19 in Sask.: 2 more people dead, hospitalizations rise to 291

Saskatchewan reported two new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total in the province since the start of the pandemic to 977.

Hospitalizations are up by 29 patients, according to the latest update on the province's online dashboard. There are now 291 in hospital with COVID-19, including 33 in intensive care.

The province's test positivity rate is at 33 per cent.

The number of known active cases in the province is down by 101, to 12,652. The actual number of active cases is likely much higher, due to limited provincial testing.

The reported numbers of new and active cases don't include anyone testing positive on a rapid test alone, and others who carry the virus that causes COVID-19 but aren't showing any symptoms.

The number of confirmed new cases reported Tuesday was 1,049. Saskatchewan's seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases is 1,227.

Approximately 1,000 people are newly fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. A total of 1,368 new vaccine doses were reported, including 359 first doses.