COVID-19 in Sask: province reports highest active case count since mid-November

Saskatchewan reported 1,428 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number since Nov. 12, when there were 1,443 cases.

Over the past five days, the province recorded 896 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, the province said in the first report since Dec. 23.

Saskatchewan did not provide a break down of daily data, but between Dec. 24 and Dec. 28 the province had a test positivity rate of 13 per cent.

There are now 66 confirmed Omicron cases and 758 suspected Omicron cases.

The provincial COVID dashboard , which includes new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, wasn't updated from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27 because of the holidays.

The new cases were reported as follows:

Far northwest, two.

Far northeast, 15.

Northwest, 44.

North central, 37.

Northeast, four.

Saskatoon, 262.

Central west, 20.

Central east, 75.

Regina, 229.

Southwest, 21.

South central, 63.

Southeast, 56.

Sixty-eight new cases reported Tuesday required residence information.

The provincial dashboard said 60.1 per cent of the new cases were in people in the 20 to 39 age category.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was at 174 as of Tuesday, or 14.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 80 individuals are hospitalized, with 16 people in ICUs. About 59 per cent of the patients were not fully vaccinated.

The dashboard won't be updated Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, that information will be available on Jan. 4.