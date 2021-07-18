COVID-19 in Sask.: new cases rise to 65, 2 more deaths

Saskatchewan reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Two more people in the province have died due to the virus. To date, 584 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been 50,679 total confirmed cases in the province are 634 are considered active, according to the province's online dashboard .

Nearly two-fifths (38.5%) of the 65 new cases are in the 20 to 39 years age category, according to the province.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 77 — 6.4 new cases per 100,000 population. Last time the province's seven-day average was that high was June 13.

The province administered 1,301 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

The new cases reported Tuesday are in the following zones:

Far northwest: 12.

Far north central: four.

Far northeast: 11.

Northwest: two.

North central: six.

Saskatoon: 18.

Central east: one.

Regina: five.

Southwest: one.

South central: one.

Southeast: three.

(CBC News)

A total of 62 people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 13 in intensive care. Of the patients, 46 are not fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations are up by seven from Monday.

The province also reported that 853 additional vaccinations were administered, meaning 667,556 people in Saskatchewan are now fully vaccinated.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has changed its vaccine strategy to focus on walk-in and pop-up clinics at public venues in the province. Vaccines are also still available at some pharmacies by appointment.