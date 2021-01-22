COVID-19 in Sask.: 156 new cases, 101 of which are in Regina; two more deaths

Saskatchewan reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 101 of which are in Regina.

Two more people have died due to the coronavirus.

One of the people who died was from Regina and 30 to 39. The other person was in the 80-and-older age group in the far northwest zone.

As of Tuesday, there are 66 new confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases being reported in Saskatchewan. The VOC cases are in Regina (61), Saskatoon (one), central east (one), south central (one) and southeast (two) zones.

The Regina zone accounts for 122 total, or 90 per cent, of the confirmed VOC cases reported in Saskatchewan.

To date, the provincial total of VOCs is 136.

There are also currently 210 presumptive VOC cases reported in the far northeast (one), Saskatoon (three), central east (five), Regina (186), south central (10) and southeast (five) zones.

Daily COVID-19 numbers

Of the 30,883 known COVID-19 cases to date in the province, 1,292 are considered active. This is the lowest number of active cases in Saskatchewan since Nov. 9.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 138 — 11.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

(CBC News)

The new cases Tuesday are in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest, two.

Far northeast, seven.

Northwest, seven.

Saskatoon, 16.

Central west, one

Central east, four.

Regina, 101.

South central, one.

Southeast, eight.

Southwest, three.

Six of the new cases have pending residence information.

There are currently 138 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, 31 of whom are in intensive care.

The province also reported 161 new recoveries. There have been 29,182 known recoveries total as of Tuesday.

To date, 615,067 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan, 2,461 of which were processed on Monday.

Reduce Regina COVID-19 transmission

The province says there is an elevated risk of COVID-19 in Regina due to community transmission of VOCs.

The province recommends that Regina and area residents, particularly those over age 50, not consider increasing their household bubbles to include two to three households up to 10 people. They should consider remaining with their current household only.

Furthermore, the province says that while worship services in most of Saskatchewan will be able to expand to 30 per cent capacity or 150 people, whichever is less, starting March 19, places of worship in Regina and adjacent communities will remain at the current capacity level of 30 individuals, with physical distancing and masking guidelines.

This restriction will remain in effect until at least April 5.

The adjacent communities include: Belle Plaine, Pense, Grand Coulee, Lumsden Beach, Regina Beach, Craven, Lumsden, Edenwold, Pilot Butte, White City, Balgonie, Kronau, Davin, Gray and Riceton.

All residents of Regina, those who work in Regina and area and those who are planning travel to the region, are asked to abide by all best personal protective measures:

Wear your mask in all public places, including all workplaces.

Wash non-medical masks daily.

Maintain physical distancing.

Wash your hands frequently.

Reduce activities outside of your home.

Order take-out or curbside pick-up.

If you are able to work from home, do so.

Avoid all unnecessary travel to and from Regina.

To date, a total of 108,669 vaccine shots have been administered in Saskatchewan. (Andrej Ivanov/Reuters)

4,245 new vaccinations

There were 4,245 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Monday in Saskatchewan, according to the province.

To date, a total of 108,669 shots have been administered.

The latest doses were administered in the following provincial zones:

Far northwest, 11.

Far northeast, 111.

Northwest, 734.

North central, 177.

Saskatoon, 484.

Central east, 108.

Regina, 2,055.

Southwest, 188.

South central, 218.

Southeast, 159.

As of Tuesday, 50 per cent of Saskatchewan residents age 80 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This compares with 37 per cent on March 9, before the online and telephone booking systems were launched.

(CBC News Graphics)

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.